Business

Google Agrees to Settle $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Tracking

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:25 am EST
Google Agrees to Settle $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Incognito Mode Tracking

In a significant move addressing privacy concerns, tech giant Google has agreed to a settlement in a substantial lawsuit claiming it was tracking users even while they utilized the ‘incognito’ mode on its Chrome browser. The lawsuit sought damages amounting to a hefty US$5 billion, underscoring the gravity of the allegations.

Incognito Mode: A False Sense of Privacy?

Incognito mode is a feature often used by individuals seeking to browse the internet without their activities being recorded in their browser history or device. Users typically perceive this mode as a safe haven from online tracking, providing them a sense of privacy. However, the lawsuit against Google suggested a potential invasion of this privacy, alleging that the company was surreptitiously monitoring users’ activities even during the use of incognito mode.

Google’s Acknowledgment and Settlement

The settlement implies Google‘s recognition of some degree of accountability or its decision to avoid a drawn-out court battle. The tech giant has faced criticism and legal challenges in the past related to privacy issues and monopoly allegations. This recent settlement can be seen as a move towards resolution and an effort to rebuild trust with its users.

The Undisclosed Settlement

While the settlement marks a significant step, the specifics of the agreement, including any admission of wrongdoing by Google or the details of the settlement, remain undisclosed. The settlement is anticipated to receive court approval by February 24, 2024. This lack of clarity adds an element of intrigue and speculation to an already high-profile case.

Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

