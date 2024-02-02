Goodwill Industries and Heart of Florida United Way Launch Free Tax Preparation Program

Goodwill Industries has joined forces with Heart of Florida United Way to roll out the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in Central Florida. This program offers complimentary tax preparation services to individuals who earn an annual income of $73,000 or less. It aims to cater to the elderly and those susceptible to predatory tax preparation services.

VITA: A Reliable Tax Assistance Program

The VITA initiative ensures that participants receive dependable and proficient tax filing assistance from volunteers. The services are scheduled to commence on February 2, with appointments available at select locations. The tax preparation process is estimated to last approximately an hour, during which individuals are required to present necessary documents at one of the 18 VITA sites.

Previous Success and Future Prospects

In the preceding year, VITA locations in the Heart of Florida area processed 2,264 tax returns, yielding refunds totaling $2,564,835. This year, with the wider reach and reliable infrastructure in place, the program aims to assist even more individuals. All information regarding the necessary documents, VITA locations, and contact numbers to schedule appointments can be accessed on the official website.