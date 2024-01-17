GoodRx Holdings Announces Leadership Restructuring; Thirty Madison Appoints First Chief Product Officer

In a significant move, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. announced on January 16, 2024, a strategic change in its executive leadership, with the position of Chief Operating Officer, held by Raj Beri, being eliminated. This decision will take effect on February 15, 2024. Beri, until the stipulated date, will continue to oversee his responsibilities to ensure a seamless transition.

Advertisment

Raj Beri's Departure

The departure of Raj Beri from GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is classified as a termination without cause, as per the terms of his employment agreements with GoodRx, Inc., a subsidiary of the company. Post his departure, the responsibilities of the principal operating officer will be shouldered by the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wagner.

Scott Wagner Steps Up

Advertisment

Scott Wagner, at the age of 53, has his biographical and business experience details listed in the company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2023. His experience and leadership will be critical as he steps into his expanded role.

Nirveek De Joins Thirty Madison

In related news, specialty care company Thirty Madison has appointed Nirveek De, former product growth leader at GoodRx, as its first Chief Product Officer. De, with his 18 years of experience in building scalable online consumer and enterprise products, will be responsible for the development and execution of product strategies across Thirty Madison and its brands. The appointment underscores Thirty Madison's commitment to simplifying healthcare by enhancing patient-centric experiences.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. anticipates finalizing a Separation Agreement with Mr. Beri, the specifics of which will be disclosed in a future Current Report on Form 8-K. This move reflects the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.