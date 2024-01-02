en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Good Morning Nashville’s ‘Pets of the Week’: A Parade of Potential Pets Awaiting Forever Homes

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Good Morning Nashville’s ‘Pets of the Week’: A Parade of Potential Pets Awaiting Forever Homes

Every Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, the spotlight shifts to a different kind of star. The ‘Pets of the Week’ segment on Good Morning Nashville takes center stage, where a parade of potential pets, each in desperate need of a forever home, grace the screen. This week, the esteemed lineup featured Colorado, Dio, Vera, Bubby, and Melody, each with their own unique qualities and quirks.

Meet Colorado, Dio, Vera, Bubby, and Melody

Colorado, a dog with a penchant for tennis balls, is more than just a playful spirit. An obedient soul, he has mastered commands like ‘sit’ and ‘shake.’ Colorado’s demeanor is described as sweet, and he manages well on a leash, making him a delightful outdoor companion.

Dio is recognized not just for his captivating eyes but also for his loving nature. He is a dog that prefers to stay close to his humans, with a treat-motivated personality and an energetic demeanor matching an active family.

Vera is portrayed as a joyful dog, exuding positivity and love. She is an outdoor enthusiast, always ready for adventures, making her the perfect match for a family that shares her zest for life.

Bubby, with his heartwarming smile, is the ideal companion for anyone seeking a laid-back companion. With a preference for lounging, Bubby could well suit someone who works from home, providing a comforting presence throughout the day.

And Melody, with her striking golden eyes and large ears, is noted for her friendliness towards other dogs, her affectionate nature, and her intelligence. She is crate-trained and is mastering house and leash manners, demonstrating a readiness for a new home.

Adoption: A Lifeline for Pets

All these dogs are available for adoption and are eagerly waiting for a loving family to provide the care and companionship they deserve. Interested individuals are encouraged to take the first step towards welcoming a new family member by emailing adopt.maccnashville.gov. Adopting a pet is not just about giving a home to an animal; it’s about welcoming a new member into the family, one filled with unconditional love and loyalty.

0
Pets United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Dog Found Dead in Leominster Park: RSPCA Seeks Information Amidst Rising Animal Neglect

By BNN Correspondents

Loyal German Shepherd Leads Sacramento Woman to Gruesome Discovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Professional Dog Trainer's 'Unwanted' Breeds List Sparks Debate

By Justice Nwafor

Lost and Found: The Heartwarming Tale of a Dog’s Return

By BNN Correspondents

RSPCA North Somerset Branch Celebrates Successful Year of Animal Adopt ...
@Pets · 47 mins
RSPCA North Somerset Branch Celebrates Successful Year of Animal Adopt ...
heart comment 0
Natural Rodent Control: Keeping Mice and Rats at Bay During Winter

By BNN Correspondents

Natural Rodent Control: Keeping Mice and Rats at Bay During Winter
From Homeless to Van Lifer: Luna’s Inspiring Journey

By Israel Ojoko

From Homeless to Van Lifer: Luna's Inspiring Journey
Irish Charity Appeals for Support Amid Ongoing Dog Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Charity Appeals for Support Amid Ongoing Dog Crisis
Long-Standing Lowestoft Pet Shop Set for Auction

By BNN Correspondents

Long-Standing Lowestoft Pet Shop Set for Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence
8 seconds
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
1 min
Santos Care in Wolverhampton Rated 'Inadequate' by CQC, Faces Shutdown
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
1 min
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
2 mins
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
2 mins
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
2 mins
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
2 mins
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
2 mins
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
2 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app