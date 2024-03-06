Good Looks Unveils New Album 'Lived Here For a While', Announces Tour and SXSW Shows

Austin's own indie rock ensemble, Good Looks, has officially announced their second studio album, 'Lived Here For a While', slated for release on June 7 through Keeled Scales. The band, collaborating with producer Dan Duszynski of Loma and Cross Record, aims to captivate listeners with their fresh release. Frontman Tyler Jordan introduces 'If It's Gone,' the first single off the upcoming album, as a poignant reflection penned at the pandemic's onset, imbuing it with immense personal significance.

From Pandemic Reflections to Musical Revelations

The crafting of 'Lived Here For a While' was a profound journey for Good Looks, with most tracks conceived in the pandemic's early days. Tyler Jordan's narrative behind 'If It's Gone' showcases the band's evolution and resilience, transforming individual uncertainty into collective artistry. The album promises a mix of twangy indie rock and introspective lyrics, offering a deep dive into the band's ethos and creative prowess.

A Homegrown Tour with National Ambitions

Alongside the album announcement, Good Looks is gearing up for a series of performances, marking a significant presence in their hometown during SXSW and embarking on a US tour spanning from Austin to New Orleans. The tour not only celebrates their new release but also solidifies their connection with fans across the country. With shows scheduled from the intimate setting of the Taos Co-Op to the bustling stages of SXSW and beyond, the band is set to bring their latest work to life in diverse settings.

Indie Rock's Evolving Landscape

Good Looks' journey from a pandemic-induced hiatus to releasing 'Lived Here For a While' and announcing a comprehensive tour encapsulates the resilience and adaptability of indie rock bands in today's music scene. Their story is a testament to the enduring power of creativity and connection, offering both a reflective gaze into recent challenges and a hopeful outlook on the future of music. As Good Looks prepares to share their latest album with the world, they invite listeners on a journey of rediscovery and renewal.