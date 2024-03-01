Good Energy Launches Climate Reality Check, Challenges Hollywood's Climate Change Portrayal

In a groundbreaking initiative, Good Energy has unveiled the Climate Reality Check, a Bechdel Test-inspired assessment for contemporary narratives, focusing on their representation of climate change. Developed in collaboration with Colby College's Buck Lab for Climate and Environment, this innovative approach aims to scrutinize films, TV shows, novels, and video games for their acknowledgment and portrayal of the climate crisis.

Advertisment

Assessing Climate Awareness in Entertainment

The Climate Reality Check mandates that for a narrative to pass, it must convincingly demonstrate that 'climate change exists' and that 'a character is aware of it'. This criteria, although seemingly straightforward, unveils the nuanced challenge of integrating climate change into storylines without compromising the narrative's integrity or entertainment value. The initiative, by analyzing phrases related to climate change and characters' recognition of environmental issues, seeks to bridge the gap between entertainment and environmental education.

Impact on Audience Engagement and Climate Conversations

Advertisment

With 75 percent of young people fearing for their future due to climate change, yet only a minority discussing it regularly, Good Energy's test aspires to catalyze conversations through relatable on-screen characters. By showcasing characters who acknowledge and confront climate issues, narratives can play a crucial role in mitigating climate anxiety and fostering a proactive attitude towards environmental challenges. The initiative also counters the silent narrative purportedly pushed by the fossil fuel industry, aiming to make climate discussions a common thread in storytelling.

Oscar-Nominated Films Under the Microscope

The Climate Reality Check was applied to this year's Oscar-nominated films, revealing that only a fraction of contemporary stories set in the present or near future passed the test. Highlighted movies like 'Barbie', 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 1', and 'Nyad' not only entertained but also subtly integrated climate awareness into their plots. These examples demonstrate the feasibility of incorporating climate change into narratives in a manner that is both authentic and engaging for the audience.

This pioneering initiative by Good Energy and its collaborators underscores the importance of storytelling in shaping public perception and action on climate change. By setting new standards for narrative content, the Climate Reality Check encourages creators to reflect the reality of our world, offering audiences stories that resonate with their concerns and aspirations for a sustainable future.