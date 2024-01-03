en English
Business

GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticut

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
GoNetspeed Unveils High-Speed Fiber Network in North Haven, Connecticut

GoNetspeed, a leading fiber internet provider, has successfully completed the construction of its fully fiber-optic network in North Haven, Connecticut. This significant milestone represents a $4.2 million investment by the company, and now enables over 4,300 residential and commercial premises in the area to access high-speed internet with symmetrical upload and download capabilities.

The Impact of GoNetspeed’s Investment

The benefits of this project extend beyond the immediate convenience of faster internet. It signifies a commitment to digital infrastructure that will facilitate a range of online activities, including remote work, virtual schooling, and streaming services, among others. With data speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps, GoNetspeed’s fiber internet ensures high-quality connectivity for its customers.

Expansion of Fiber Internet Services

This project is part of GoNetspeed’s ongoing efforts to expand its fiber internet services across Connecticut. The company currently serves more than 30 communities in the state, and plans are underway to incorporate more into its network. However, GoNetspeed’s ambitions extend far beyond the borders of Connecticut. The company aims to spread its high-speed fiber internet infrastructure across a total of nine states, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and customer service.

Next Steps for North Haven Residents

Residents and businesses in North Haven can now check service availability and sign up for installation through GoNetspeed’s website, gonetspeed.com. This move marks another step in GoNetspeed’s mission to provide more fiber access, higher speeds, and enhanced reliability, further solidifying its legacy of innovation and commitment to customer service.

Business United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

