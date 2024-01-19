Golf Legend Jack Burke Jr., Oldest Living Masters Champion, Dies at 100

The golfing world mourns the loss of Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion, who passed away in Houston at the ripe age of 100, just shy of his next birthday. Known for his significant contributions to golf both as a player and a teacher, Burke's legacy reflects a vibrant personality, a robust teaching career, and homespun wisdom on golf and life.

A Storied Career

Burke's illustrious career in golf was punctuated by significant milestones. He made history with the largest comeback in Masters history, overcoming an eight-shot deficit to clinch victory in 1956. That same year, he also secured the PGA Championship, leading to his recognition as the PGA player of the year. Burke's record boasts 16 PGA Tour victories and five Ryder Cup teams. His only Ryder Cup match loss came in 1957 when he served as a playing captain.

Legacy Beyond the Green

Beyond his playing career, Burke co-founded the Champions Golf Club in Houston with Jimmy Demaret. This move cemented his influence on the sport, leading to his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. Burke's passion for golf extended to his service in the Marines during World War II, where he shared his knowledge and skills. His book, 'It's Only a Game,' is a testament to his deep understanding and love for golf, offering insights based on fundamental principles such as timing and balance.

Remembering a Legend

Burke's legacy extends through the Champions Golf Club, which has hosted major golf events and continues to influence players and fans alike. His death marks the end of an era, but his teachings, his impact on the sport, and his vibrant personality continue to resonate in the world of golf. Jack Burke Jr. may have left the green, but his teachings and influence continue to impact the world of golf, keeping his spirit alive.