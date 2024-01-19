Golf Legend Jack Burke Jr., Oldest Living Masters Champion, Dies at 100

Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion and a revered figure in golf, passed away at the age of 100 in Houston. Notably, his death occurred just shy of his 101st birthday. Burke's illustrious career spanned several decades, during which he significantly impacted the sport as both a player and a teacher.

Legacy On The Green

Burke's name is etched in golf history due to his impressive achievements. In 1956, he staged the largest comeback win ever at the Masters, overcoming an eight-shot deficit to beat Ken Venturi. The victory was particularly remarkable given the blustery conditions that made play challenging. His Masters triumph wasn't his only major win that year, as he also clinched the PGA Championship, thereby solidifying his place among golf's elites. Over the course of his career, Burke claimed 16 PGA Tour victories and made five consecutive appearances on the Ryder Cup team.

A Life Beyond Golf

Beyond the greens, Burke was a Marine during World War II, demonstrating his commitment to service. In recognition of his significant contributions to the sport, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000.

Creating Champions

Together with Jimmy Demaret, Burke founded the Champions Golf Club in Houston, which hosted numerous prestigious golf events including the Ryder Cup and U.S. Opens. He continued to provide golf lessons at the club even after retiring from professional golf, furthering his influence on the sport.

The Philosophy of a Master

Burke was known for his sharp wit and profound teaching philosophy, which emphasized the importance of weight shift in golf. He also imparted life lessons through his unique perspective on the game. His book 'It's Only a Game' encapsulates this approach, offering intriguing insights into his philosophy. With Burke's passing, the world of golf has lost a true legend, but his legacy of wisdom and passion for the game will continue to inspire future generations of golfers.