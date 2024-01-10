Golf Drives $100m Milestone for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, in a landmark collaboration with the PGA TOUR and the Play Yellow initiative, has hit a significant fundraising landmark, amassing over $100 million through the medium of golf to support children’s hospitals. The Play Yellow initiative, spurred by the inspiring story of a young cancer patient named Craig Smith, has emerged as a critical force in reshaping pediatric care across the nation.

The Catalyst of Change: Play Yellow

The fundraising crusade has empowered member children’s hospitals to reach resources that directly impact young patients and their families, with 100% of donations being channeled to local hospitals. Backed by golf icon Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara, and bolstered by the PGA TOUR, the initiative has won the widespread endorsement of individuals, corporations, and tournaments.

The Impact of Golf and the PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR has played a pivotal role in demonstrating the potency of golf to uplift local communities and generate funds for children’s hospitals. This accomplishment showcases the power of golf in binding people together for a noble purpose, significantly influencing the future of pediatric care.

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Legacy

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children’s hospitals since its inception, underscores that donations are utilized to finance critical treatments, research, advanced equipment, and provide financial assistance to families in dire need. The PGA TOUR also underscores its role in positively impacting communities and generating charitable contributions through its various golf tours and initiatives.