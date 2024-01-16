Goldman Sachs Reports Lowest Annual Profits in Four Years Amid Economic Challenges

Goldman Sachs, a prominent player in the global financial sphere, has reported its lowest annual profits in the past four years, indicating a significant downturn in the company's financial performance. This news underscores the adversity faced by financial institutions in the current economic climate, characterized by market volatility, regulatory changes, and escalating competitive pressures.

Equities-Trading Soars Amid Falling Profits

Despite the reduced annual profits, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. surpassed profit estimates as its equities-trading unit posted a revenue increase that was triple what analysts had anticipated. The company's asset and wealth division reported its highest quarterly revenue in two years, bolstered by a gain tied to the sale of a financial-management business. This performance offset the fixed-income trading results and investment-banking fees that fell short of expectations.

The firm's profit rose 51% in the fourth quarter as its equity traders capitalized on a recovery in markets. Goldman Sachs reported a profit of $2.01 billion, or $5.48 per share, for the latest quarter, compared with $1.33 billion, or $3.32 per share, a year earlier.

Challenges in Investment Banking and Fixed-Income Trading

Despite the success in equities trading and asset management, Goldman Sachs experienced a 12% fall in investment banking fees compared to the previous year. Furthermore, revenue from fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) trading fell 24% due to weakness in interest rate products and currencies.

The bank reported a headcount of 45,300 at the end of December, 1% less than in the third quarter and nearly 7% lower than in the year-earlier period. These figures reflect the bank's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations in the face of economic challenges.

Goldman Sachs is among the banking titans that will pay a special assessment fee to refill a government deposit insurance fund (DIF) that was depleted of $16 billion due to the collapse of two regional banks last year.