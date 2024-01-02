Goldman Sachs’ ‘Conviction List’ Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

As the new year unfolds, Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s leading investment banks, has released its ‘Conviction List – Directors’ Cut.’ This list, curated by an elite subcommittee, presents the top buy-rated stocks from the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions with promise for high risk-adjusted returns. Among the vast array of stocks, five companies are expected to witness an upside of over 50% in the next 12 months from December 2023.

WW International: Riding the Wave of Anti-Obesity Demand

WW International, formerly known as Weight Watchers, has been highlighted due to the potential to significantly increase its earnings per share (EPS). With the escalating demand for anti-obesity medication, this company stands to reap substantial benefits.

First Solar: Harnessing the Power of Incentives

First Solar, the American manufacturer of solar panels, is poised to take advantage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. With this incentive, the company is expected to witness significant gross margin improvements.

Burberry: Fashioning Market Share Gains

The iconic British luxury fashion house, Burberry, is projected to experience market share gains owing to its positive brand trajectory. The company’s stock is currently trading at an attractive price-to-earnings multiple compared to its peers.

Puma: Sprinting Towards Forecasted Upside

German multinational corporation, Puma, is also listed for its significant forecasted upside. The sports apparel company continues to make strides in the global market.

Kuaishou Technology: Capitalizing on the Short-Form Video Trend

Lastly, Kuaishou Technology, a leading short-form video provider in China, is expected to display strong year-on-year revenue growth. Considering its undemanding valuation for forecasted earnings growth, the tech company promises robust returns.

While Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List is not a direct endorsement for these stocks, it sets ambitious price targets. The predictions reflect the bank’s belief in the substantial growth potential of these companies. As investors navigate the unpredictable financial terrain, such lists offer crucial insights into promising investment opportunities.