Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Dog, Roy, Shines in Budweiser's Super Bowl Commercial

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Dog, Roy, Steals the Show in Budweiser's Super Bowl Commercial

Hollywood Stars Celebrate Their Dog's Advertising Debut

In an unexpected twist, Budweiser's Super Bowl LVIII commercial featured a golden Labrador named Roy Hawn Russell, who is none other than the beloved dog of renowned actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The couple took to Instagram to express their excitement and pride, with Hawn sharing a heartwarming post celebrating Roy's advertising debut.

"Roy takes the big stage!" Hawn captioned her post, accompanied by a video of the commercial and a series of behind-the-scenes photos. "Our little golden boy is a working man now!"

Budweiser's Nostalgic Nod to the Past

The commercial's plot bears a striking resemblance to the animated film Balto, where the Budweiser Clydesdales and the Labrador work together to deliver beer to a snowed-in town. This nostalgic approach tugs at the heartstrings, evoking a sense of unity and camaraderie.

Interestingly, Roy's name also shares a connection with one of Hawn's films. In the 1980 comedy "Private Benjamin", Hawn's character marries a man named Yale Goodman, who affectionately calls her "Roy" throughout the movie.

A Strategic Move by Budweiser

Budweiser's decision to include the Clydesdale horses, a staple of their ads, alongside Roy in the commercial is a strategic move that pays homage to their long-standing advertising tradition. The addition of a Hollywood celebrity's pet only serves to amplify the commercial's appeal.

With the Super Bowl attracting millions of viewers each year, companies invest heavily in creating memorable commercials that resonate with audiences. By featuring Roy Hawn Russell, Budweiser has not only captured the attention of dog lovers and movie fans but also crafted a narrative that highlights teamwork, perseverance, and the enduring bond between animals and humans.

As Goldie Hawn so aptly put it, "What a pawfect day for our Roy!"

Indeed, it seems that the spotlight has found a new four-legged star in Roy, and his journey from the Hollywood couple's home to the Super Bowl stage serves as a testament to the power of storytelling in advertising.