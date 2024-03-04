Goldfinch Teams Up with Major League Rugby for Groundbreaking US Docuseries

Goldfinch, a prominent UK film financing and production company, has announced a partnership with Major League Rugby (MLR) to produce an exclusive-access docuseries. This project aims to delve deep into the heart of U.S. rugby, offering an unprecedented look at the sport's burgeoning scene in America. Andrew Tracy, a seasoned editor and film consultant, has been roped in to lead the creative direction of this ambitious undertaking.

Unveiling the Collaboration

The partnership between Goldfinch and MLR marks a significant milestone in sports documentary filmmaking. With Goldfinch's expertise in film production and financing, coupled with MLR's access to the vibrant world of American rugby, this docuseries promises to offer an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, triumphs, and everyday realities faced by teams and players within the league. Andrew Tracy, whose extensive background in film editing and writing spans over two decades, will bring a unique narrative flair and insightful perspective to the project.

Exploring the Landscape of U.S. Rugby

Major League Rugby, since its inception, has been on a mission to elevate the profile of rugby in the United States. By partnering with Goldfinch, MLR aims to capture the essence of what makes rugby in the U.S. so distinctive and compelling. The docuseries will feature in-depth interviews, on-field action, and personal stories from the players, coaches, and fans who are driving the sport forward in America. This collaboration is not just about showcasing the game but also about highlighting the culture, community, and spirit of rugby that resonates deeply with its American audience.

Behind the Scenes with Andrew Tracy

Andrew Tracy's involvement in this project is particularly noteworthy. With a rich history of editing and consulting for highly regarded film publications and festivals, Tracy brings a critical eye and a storyteller's passion to the docuseries. His previous work, including contributions to Cinema Scope and the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as his role in the Vice TV series The Vice Guide to Film, demonstrates his ability to weave compelling narratives that captivate audiences. Tracy's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that the docuseries not only charts the rise of rugby in the U.S. but also tells the human stories at its core.

As this unique partnership between Goldfinch and Major League Rugby takes shape, the anticipation for the docuseries grows. It represents a bold step towards documenting and celebrating the journey of rugby in the United States, with the potential to bring the sport to a wider audience and inspire a new generation of players and fans. The involvement of Andrew Tracy guarantees that the story of U.S. rugby will be told with depth, nuance, and a keen eye for the dramatic and inspirational moments that define the sport.