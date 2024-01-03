en English
Golden-Winged Warbler: Bird of the Year 2024 Amidst Severe Decline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
The American Birding Association (ABA) has conferred the title of Bird of the Year 2024 to the golden-winged warbler (Vermivora chrysoptera), a first for any songbird. The golden-winged warbler, a native of the Great Lakes region, is celebrated for its golden plumage and distinctive ‘bzz bzz bzz’ call.

Declining Numbers of a Songbird

Despite its recognition, the golden-winged warbler is witnessing one of the most drastic population declines among songbirds in the past five decades, with sightings in locales like Chicago becoming rarer. The bird’s breeding territory has majorly shrunk, now limited to Appalachia and the upper Great Lakes, extending into parts of Canada.

Reasons for the Decline

The decline is largely attributed to habitat loss, particularly the disappearance of young forests and shrubby areas. Hybridization with the blue-winged warbler, whose range is expanding, also plays a significant role in the golden-winged warbler’s decline.

Efforts to Reverse the Decline

Efforts are underway to reverse this decline. Ruth Bennett of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute’s Migratory Bird Center has highlighted a decade of research leading to actionable conservation strategies such as regenerative forest management. The Golden-winged Warbler Working Group, which includes organizations like Cornell Lab of Ornithology, aims to increase the population by 50% by 2050. The ABA has dedicated the January issue of the Birding magazine to the golden-winged warbler and has planned events throughout 2024 to honor the bird.

In a related development, the U.S. Forest Service has released the final analysis and draft decision for the Nantahala Mountains Project, which aims to improve wildlife habitat, forest health, and resilience. The project includes strategic tree and vegetation removal, planting native trees preferred by wildlife, including the golden-winged warbler, and benefiting rare plant species.

United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

