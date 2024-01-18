Golden West Packaging Group Earns Silver Medal in Sustainability from EcoVadis

Golden West Packaging Group, LLC, a leading independent manufacturer of custom packaging products and a significant paper recycler in the Western United States, has been awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability efforts. The accolade positions the company among the top 20 percent of businesses globally, recognized for their commitment to sustainability.

Sustainable Practices in Design and Production

The award reflects Golden West Packaging Group’s dedication to sustainable practices across all aspects of its operations. The company is known for its efforts to reduce material usage through thoughtful design, and its commitment to using responsibly sourced raw materials. The company’s sustainability initiatives extend to its substantial role in paper recycling, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to sustainable manufacturing.

Recognition by EcoVadis Medals Program

The EcoVadis Medals Program acknowledges companies exhibiting strong management systems that address sustainability in various areas, including the environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement. By earning the silver medal, Golden West Packaging Group has demonstrated its robust sustainability management system, aligning with the strict criteria of the EcoVadis Medals Program.

A Testament to Eco-friendly and Responsible Practices

CEO of Golden West Packaging Group, Craig Reese, views this achievement as a testament to the company’s dedication to integrating eco-friendly and responsible practices into every aspect of their business. Established in 2017 by Lindsay Goldberg LLC, the company has a history spanning over 70 years. Today, it is the largest mill-independent provider of custom post-print corrugated boxes and folding cartons on the West Coast.