Science & Technology

Golden Orb Mystery: A Deep-Sea Discovery off Alaskan Coast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Golden Orb Mystery: A Deep-Sea Discovery off Alaskan Coast

Deep beneath the icy waters off the coast of Alaska, in the alien world of the deep ocean, a team of researchers from NOAA Ocean Exploration made a startling discovery. Using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), they spotted an unusual golden orb attached to a rock at a staggering depth of approximately 3,300 meters. The orb, roughly 10 centimeters in diameter with a curious hole on one side, ignited a flurry of speculation and curiosity among the team.

Unraveling the Mystery

Initial hypotheses suggested the orb could be an egg casing, a deceased sponge, or perhaps a coral. These conjectures were based on its unique characteristics – its fleshy texture and the presence of a hole, hinting that an organism may have hatched from it. Deep-sea ecologist Kerry Howell, among the first to suggest it might be an egg, found its solitary presence perplexing, as it contradicted the typical egg clutches usually found in nature.

The Power of Robotic Exploration

Increasingly, remotely operated vehicles like the one used in this mission are becoming indispensable tools in the quest to explore the elusive depths of our oceans. The researchers were able to collect the orb using the ROV’s robotic arm and suction capabilities. This specimen, now slated for DNA analysis, could potentially reveal the identity of the organism it might be associated with.

Awaiting DNA Analysis

The scientific community is currently on tenterhooks, awaiting the results of the laboratory tests on the orb. The outcome could provide illuminating insights into the lifeforms that inhabit the deep sea, a world still largely uncharted and brimming with enigmas waiting to be unraveled. This golden orb discovery underscores the vast amount of knowledge still to be gained about our planet’s largest and least explored ecosystem – the deep ocean.

Science & Technology United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

