Golden Globe Nod for Elle Fanning in Cancelled Hulu Series ‘The Great’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, the satirical dramedy, ‘The Great,’ has been cancelled after its third season on Hulu, despite receiving widespread acclaim and a perfect approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its second and third seasons. However, the series’ star, Elle Fanning, continues to shine and has garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Catherine the Great.

The Great’s Grand Reception

Since its debut in 2020, ‘The Great’ has captivated audiences with its witty and offbeat take on history. The series has been a critical darling, snagging six Golden Globe nominations during its run. Its accolades include nominations for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in both 2021 and 2022. Fanning and her co-star, Nicholas Hoult, have also been recognized for their stellar performances. In 2021, Fanning won the Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

The Unexpected Curtain Call

The cancellation of ‘The Great’ after the release of its third season in May 2023 came as a shock to many. However, the show’s legacy lives on. The 2024 Golden Globes marks the final nod for the show, with Fanning being the sole nominee from the series this year. She faces formidable competition in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

Awaiting the Golden Globe Verdict

The Golden Globes ceremony, scheduled for January 11, 2024, will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. Fans of ‘The Great’ will be eagerly tuning in to see if Fanning secures the win, a fitting tribute to the show’s triumphant albeit short-lived run. All three seasons of ‘The Great’ are currently available on Hulu, providing the opportunity for viewers to revisit the show’s unique blend of humor and historical drama, albeit with the knowledge that there will be no fourth season.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

