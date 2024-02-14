Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue - A Modern Twist on a Classic

Miami's sassiest seniors are back for one more hurrah on stage in "Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue," a professional stage show that brings a modern parody of the iconic Golden Girls characters to stages around the country.

A Modern Twist on a Classic

The updated storyline is full of surprises, featuring Sophia out on bail for running a drug ring, Blanche and Rose meeting hookups on the "CreakN" app, and Dorothy navigating life with a younger lover. The play is written by Robert Leleux and directed by Eric Swanson, with a talented cast including Ryan Bernier, Vince Kelley, Adam Graber, Christopher Kamm, and Jason Bowen.

Meet the Cast

Vince Kelley, a Michigan native with over 30 years of performing experience, plays Blanche and is known for his Southern charm and costume design skills. The cast is made up of four queer men in drag, bringing a unique perspective and energy to the iconic female characters.

Singing, Dancing, and Improv

The show features some singing and dancing, and the cast enjoys incorporating current events into their improv. The tour is produced by Murray & Peter Present and Innovation Arts & Entertainment and is recommended for audiences 18 and older.

In conclusion, "Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue" is a must-see for fans of the classic TV show and those looking for a fresh take on a beloved story. With a talented cast, modern storyline, and plenty of laughs, this professional stage show is sure to delight audiences on its tour of the country.

