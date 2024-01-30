Golden Buzzer Glory for Aidan Bryant and Kodi Lee on AGT: Fantasy League

In a thrilling turn of events on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, two exceptional acts were awarded the coveted Golden Buzzer, guaranteeing their spots in the upcoming finale. Aidan Bryant and Kodi Lee, both previous winners of the show, were the recipients of this honor, reflecting their sheer talent and the escalating competition.

Aerialist Aidan Bryant Takes Flight

19-year-old Aidan Bryant, an accomplished aerialist and a former All-Stars champion, took center stage during the Semifinals. His gravity-defying performance garnered the admiration of the judges, with Heidi Klum stepping in to mentor the young artist. The mentor-mentee relationship between contestants and judges is a unique aspect of AGT: Fantasy League, adding another layer of depth to the competition.

However, as Bryant's performance unfolded, it was Mel B who pressed the Golden Buzzer, securing Bryant's place on her Dream Team and in the Finale. Despite losing Bryant to a rival team, Klum demonstrated the spirit of true mentorship, congratulating the young aerialist on his success.

Kodi Lee Reinforces His Status

Kodi Lee, another previous winner of the show, also received the Golden Buzzer, further reinforcing his status as a favored contestant. Lee's triumph is a testament to his remarkable talent and a clear signal that the show is keen to see him progress.

The granting of the Golden Buzzers to these two acts has been a standout moment of the episode, underlining their exceptional talents and the high stakes of the competition. As the AGT: Fantasy League heads towards its finale, viewers can expect more electrifying performances and intense rivalries.