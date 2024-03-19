Golden Bachelor Stars Swarts & Noles Launch 'Golden Hour' Podcast on Love, Life Insights

Former Golden Bachelor contestants, Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles, are set to bring their vibrant personalities and rich life experiences to the podcasting world with the launch of Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour. Set to debut on March 28, the show promises to delve into the intricacies of love, life, and relationships, offering listeners a blend of wisdom, humor, and relatable discussions. As they venture into this new project, Swarts and Noles aim to connect with their audience on a more personal level, sharing lessons learned from their own lives and inviting listeners to share their stories and insights.

From Contestants to Co-Hosts

Swarts, 70, and Noles, 67, first captured the hearts of viewers during their time on The Golden Bachelor, where they stood out not just for their quest for love but also for their spirited personalities and deep camaraderie. Despite not winning Gerry Turner’s heart, their participation in the show and subsequent roles in Turner's Golden Wedding have only endeared them further to fans. Their transition from contestants to podcast co-hosts marks a significant milestone in their journey within the Bachelor Nation franchise, showcasing their ability to engage and entertain beyond the television screen.

What to Expect from 'Golden Hour'

The Golden Hour podcast is poised to offer more than just casual banter. Swarts and Noles plan to tackle topics that resonate deeply with individuals navigating the complexities of relationships and self-love at any age. With episodes featuring discussions on heartbreak, sex, and personal growth, the podcast aims to provide a platform for open, honest conversation. Moreover, the inclusion of favorite Bachelor Nation personalities promises to add a unique twist, as guests share their own experiences and perspectives on finding love later in life. The choice of airing episodes on Wednesdays and Fridays strategically positions Golden Hour as a midweek pick-me-up and a weekend reflection starter, catering to a wide audience base.

The announcement of Swarts and Noles's podcast has generated considerable buzz, reflecting the duo's popularity and the audience's appetite for content that blends entertainment with meaningful dialogue. The success of The Golden Bachelor has already shown a keen interest in stories of love and life from a more mature perspective, and Golden Hour is well-positioned to build on this momentum. As Swarts and Noles embark on this new venture, their podcast not only enriches the Bachelor franchise but also adds a valuable voice to conversations around love, relationships, and self-discovery in later life.