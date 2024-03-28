Godzilla x Kong: New Empire Fails to Ignite MonsterVerse Magic

When Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stomped into theaters on March 29, directed by Adam Wingard and penned by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater, expectations were sky-high. Starring Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens, the PG-rated cinematic clash promised to be a spectacle of monstrous proportions. Yet, despite its 115-minute runtime and the pedigree of its creators, the brawl between these titans turned out to be more of a whimper than a war cry, leaving audiences and critics divided.

A Clash of Titans Underwhelms

The film arrives in the wake of Godzilla Minus One, a critically acclaimed masterpiece that won an Oscar for visual effects, boasting a modest budget of US$15 million. This previous success, rooted in Toho's deep history with the Godzilla franchise, set a new standard for monster movies by focusing on human narratives amidst the chaos. Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, however, takes a different approach. It delves into evolutionary lore and ancient civilizations with a heavy reliance on CGI, aiming to expand the MonsterVerse. Yet, this attempt at deepening the lore feels more like an obligation than a genuine exploration, resulting in a film that struggles to find its footing.

Human Elements Lost in the Shuffle

One of the film's central themes is the connection between Kong, Godzilla, and Jia, a young mute Indigenous child portrayed by Kaylee Hottle. This relationship, potentially ripe with emotional depth, is unfortunately overshadowed by the film's larger-than-life spectacle. The human characters, including those played by Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, are tasked with conveying awe and connection to these ancient creatures. Yet, their performances cannot overcome the script's limitations, which focuses excessively on setting up the next CGI-laden confrontation rather than developing the characters or their relationships. This imbalance leaves the narrative feeling hollow, despite the occasional glimmers of a more thoughtful story.

The Final Verdict

In an era where monster movies can achieve critical acclaim and box office success by blending spectacle with substance, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire feels like a step back. While it delivers on the promise of a showdown between Godzilla and Kong, complete with a new mecha arm for Kong and a climactic battle that aims for epic proportions, the film ultimately fails to captivate. The lack of gravity, both literally in the scenes set in the Earth's core and metaphorically in its narrative depth, leaves viewers wanting more. As the dust settles on this latest MonsterVerse installment, one can't help but wonder what could have been if the film had taken a few cues from its Oscar-winning predecessor, focusing on the monsters' mystique and the human stories at its heart.