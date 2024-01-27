'God's Army': Patriot Convoy Heads to U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Rising Tensions

A convoy of self-proclaimed patriots, referring to themselves as 'God's Army,' is organizing a journey to the U.S.-Mexico border to protest against perceived efforts by globalists to keep the border open. The group, seeing themselves as a divine force in this tumultuous time, plans to depart from Virginia Beach, crossing through Jacksonville, Florida, and making several stops along the border before splitting into separate rallies in Eagle Pass, Texas; Yuma, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California. This protest, perceived by the organizers as a 'biblical, monumental moment,' has been initiated by six influencers from the patriot-world, including Kim Yeater, a figure associated with a self-empowerment group and an anti-voter fraud organization.

God's Army: A Divine Mandate?

The organizers, who believe they are acting under divine mandate, think of this effort as a significant moment orchestrated by God. They see themselves as peacemakers and the faithful remnant described in the Book of Revelation, standing firm during times of crisis. This religious rhetoric is not without its detractors. Sociologist and author Ruth Braunstein cautions that the Christian nationalist language used by the organizers could escalate an already tense situation, as those who believe they are acting on behalf of a divine power may resort to extreme measures.

The Route and the Role of Influencers

The convoy, scheduled to depart next week, will travel from Virginia Beach, passing through Jacksonville, Florida, before making several stops along the border. From there, it will split into separate rallies in Eagle Pass, Texas; Yuma, Arizona; and San Ysidro, California. The initiative has been spurred by six notable influencers from the patriot-world, including Kim Yeater, who is linked with a self-help group geared towards self-empowerment and an organization opposing voter fraud.

Concerns and Consequences

Despite the organizers' belief that they have been 'chosen for this time,' concerns persist. The Christian nationalist rhetoric raises alarms due to its potential to intensify an already volatile situation. Individuals who consider themselves acting for a divine power might resort to drastic actions, heightening tensions and potentially leading to conflict. As the convoy gears up to depart, the eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, are on this 'God's Army' and the implications their movement could have on the U.S.-Mexico border situation.