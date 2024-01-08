GOAA and MBDA Spotlight Importance of Minority and Small Businesses in Economic Growth

In an influential discussion held on January 5, Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), and U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), Donald R. Cravins, Jr., highlighted the pivotal role of minority and small businesses in economic growth. This event, graced by GOAA Board members and various local leaders, was a testament to the Aviation Authority’s dedication to diversity and inclusion within its operations and partnerships.

GOAA’s Commitment to Diversity

During the conversation, Thibault accentuated GOAA’s unwavering efforts in backing minority and small businesses through multifarious programs. This commitment aligns with the MBDA’s mission to enhance access to resources for business growth. For almost four decades, GOAA has consistently fostered the development of these businesses, emphasizing their crucial role not only in local communities but also in global economies.

Terminal C: A Beacon of Economic Inclusion

The Terminal C construction project at Orlando International Airport, under the vigilant oversight of GOAA, emerged as a powerful example of this commitment. The project has significantly contributed to local small businesses and job creation, with an estimated $570M in construction contracts awarded and nearly 6,000 jobs generated. This initiative not only supported the local economy but also validated the potential and value of minority and small businesses.

MBDA’s Role and New Initiatives

Cravins provided updates on the MBDA’s recent initiatives, including the Capital Readiness Program. This program aims to assist socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, reflecting the agency’s dedication to economic inclusion. The MBDA, now recognized as a permanent federal entity, continues to play a vital role in fostering minority and small businesses, echoing the sentiments and actions of GOAA.