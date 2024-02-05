Globus Medical Promotes CFO Keith Pfeil to COO

Keith Pfeil, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Globus Medical, Inc., has been promoted to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement marks a significant shift in the company's executive leadership. Pfeil, who has been serving as the CFO since August 2019, is now entrusted with the responsibility of driving strategic initiatives, managing financial performance, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the corporation.

Pfeil's Expanded Role

As the newly appointed COO, Pfeil will be instrumental in ensuring the realization of annual business objectives, fostering growth, and maintaining profitability. His role will cover business and operational planning, with an eye for enhancing operational efficiency. He will also maintain his role as CFO, managing all financial activities and representing the company to external stakeholders.

Leadership Confidence

Dan Scavilla, the President and CEO of Globus Medical, expressed strong faith in Pfeil's abilities. He anticipates Pfeil's role expansion will facilitate profitable growth, especially as the company is in the process of integrating with NuVasive, a merger progressing according to plan. Pfeil's leadership is expected to play a crucial part in this significant phase of the company's journey.

Commitment and Anticipation

Pfeil has expressed excitement for his new role and is committed to furthering the company's growth. He believes in the company's potential to transform the industry and improve patient outcomes on a global scale. His first major task in the new role will be the presentation of the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023, scheduled for release on February 20, 2024, after the market closes.