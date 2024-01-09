Globetrotter Racks Up Sky Miles with Delta Airlines Baggage Delay Policy

In the realm of travel hacks, globetrotter and Instagram influencer Mikah Meyer has tapped into a gold mine. By exploiting Delta Airlines’ 20-minute baggage guarantee, he has amassed an impressive 22,500 Sky Miles, equivalent to a roundtrip flight within the United States. This ingenious strategy, shared by Meyer on his Instagram platform, has not only padded his travel wallet but also sparked a conversation among his followers about similar incentives from other airlines.

Turning Delays into Sky Miles

The policy in question is a promise by Delta Airlines: if a traveler’s checked baggage takes longer than 20 minutes to arrive after the plane lands at the gate, the airline compensates with a reward of 2,500 Sky Miles. Meyer, leveraging this offer, turned the inconvenience of waiting into an opportunity to accumulate miles. He earned these free miles on nine flights in the last year, valuing the Sky Miles at a hefty $315.

The Art of Claiming Rewards

How does one claim these miles? Meyer shared his technique: upon landing, travelers can use the Delta app or website to track when the plane touched down. If the baggage takes more than the stipulated 20 minutes to arrive, they can claim the miles by filling out a form on the app or website under ‘Baggage & Travel Fees’. This strategy proves especially fruitful during high-traffic travel periods when baggage delays are more common.

Other Carriers Follow Suit

Delta isn’t the only airline offering such incentives. Alaska Airlines also offers compensation for baggage delay, allowing travelers to choose between a $25 discount on a future flight or 2,500 bonus miles if their baggage is delayed by over 20 minutes. However, unlike Delta’s offer, Alaska requires flyers to claim their compensation in person and within two hours of the plane’s arrival.

Ultimately, Meyer’s story highlights the potential hidden benefits of airline policies and the power of sharing such knowledge. As more travelers learn to navigate these incentives, the demand for similar policies from other airlines may increase, potentially reshaping the landscape of air travel rewards.