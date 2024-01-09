en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Globetrotter Racks Up Sky Miles with Delta Airlines Baggage Delay Policy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Globetrotter Racks Up Sky Miles with Delta Airlines Baggage Delay Policy

In the realm of travel hacks, globetrotter and Instagram influencer Mikah Meyer has tapped into a gold mine. By exploiting Delta Airlines’ 20-minute baggage guarantee, he has amassed an impressive 22,500 Sky Miles, equivalent to a roundtrip flight within the United States. This ingenious strategy, shared by Meyer on his Instagram platform, has not only padded his travel wallet but also sparked a conversation among his followers about similar incentives from other airlines.

Turning Delays into Sky Miles

The policy in question is a promise by Delta Airlines: if a traveler’s checked baggage takes longer than 20 minutes to arrive after the plane lands at the gate, the airline compensates with a reward of 2,500 Sky Miles. Meyer, leveraging this offer, turned the inconvenience of waiting into an opportunity to accumulate miles. He earned these free miles on nine flights in the last year, valuing the Sky Miles at a hefty $315.

The Art of Claiming Rewards

How does one claim these miles? Meyer shared his technique: upon landing, travelers can use the Delta app or website to track when the plane touched down. If the baggage takes more than the stipulated 20 minutes to arrive, they can claim the miles by filling out a form on the app or website under ‘Baggage & Travel Fees’. This strategy proves especially fruitful during high-traffic travel periods when baggage delays are more common.

Other Carriers Follow Suit

Delta isn’t the only airline offering such incentives. Alaska Airlines also offers compensation for baggage delay, allowing travelers to choose between a $25 discount on a future flight or 2,500 bonus miles if their baggage is delayed by over 20 minutes. However, unlike Delta’s offer, Alaska requires flyers to claim their compensation in person and within two hours of the plane’s arrival.

Ultimately, Meyer’s story highlights the potential hidden benefits of airline policies and the power of sharing such knowledge. As more travelers learn to navigate these incentives, the demand for similar policies from other airlines may increase, potentially reshaping the landscape of air travel rewards.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
19 seconds ago
American Couple Embarks on Renovation Adventure in Italy's Medieval Village of Exilles
Whisked away by the allure of Italy, American couple Aileen and Tom White have successfully woven their dreams into reality. Their shared passion for the country’s rich culture and history led them to purchase a centuries-old tower in the quaint medieval village of Exilles, nestled in the picturesque Piedmont region. This marked the beginning of
American Couple Embarks on Renovation Adventure in Italy's Medieval Village of Exilles
Amanda Lamb Celebrates TV Comeback with New Travel Show 'Sunshine Getaways'
14 mins ago
Amanda Lamb Celebrates TV Comeback with New Travel Show 'Sunshine Getaways'
Inauguration of New Copper Statue Honoring Former Prime Minister Hun Sen's Educational Journey
20 mins ago
Inauguration of New Copper Statue Honoring Former Prime Minister Hun Sen's Educational Journey
American Couple's Italian Dream: Owning a Piece of History
2 mins ago
American Couple's Italian Dream: Owning a Piece of History
Sabre Corporation and International Airlines Group Forge New Path in Travel Retailing
12 mins ago
Sabre Corporation and International Airlines Group Forge New Path in Travel Retailing
Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing
13 mins ago
Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing
Latest Headlines
World News
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
19 seconds
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
2 mins
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
2 mins
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
3 mins
Week in Health: Fauci's Testimony, FDA Announcements and Recalls, and More
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
3 mins
Congressman Calls for Impeachment of Lloyd Austin Over Hidden Hospitalization
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
3 mins
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
3 mins
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
3 mins
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
4 mins
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
40 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app