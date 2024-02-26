GlobalFoundries and Town of Stillwater Unite to Empower Local Initiatives Through 2024 Grant Program

Imagine a small town where the local community's health, safety, and educational opportunities are not just words on a grant application but a living, breathing mission. This is the reality for the town of Stillwater, N.Y., thanks to the collaborative efforts of GlobalFoundries (GF) and the Town of Stillwater, who have once again opened their doors to applications for the 2024 public grants through the GF-Town of Stillwater Foundation. This initiative, aimed at bolstering community organizations with a heart for enhancing the local quality of life, marks a significant milestone in the foundation's history, continuing a legacy of impactful contributions since 2013.

Empowering Community Dreams

From arts and theater groups to sports and recreation programs, the scope of projects that the GF-Town of Stillwater Foundation supports is broad, yet each is united by a common goal: to make Stillwater a better place for its residents. The foundation encourages a diverse array of community groups, including nonprofit and charitable organizations, historical sites and events, and educational initiatives, to apply for funding by the March 22 deadline. With over $545,000 already contributed to various local initiatives, the foundation's commitment to fostering positive change within the community is undeniably strong and unwavering.

A Legacy of Support and Development

The GF-Town of Stillwater Foundation's journey began in 2013, and its track record since then has been nothing short of remarkable. By channeling resources into projects that directly enhance educational opportunities and promote health and safety, the foundation has played a pivotal role in nurturing the community's growth and development. This strategic focus not only reflects GlobalFoundries' commitment to corporate social responsibility but also demonstrates a deep understanding of the specific needs and challenges faced by the people of Stillwater.

How to Apply and Make a Difference

For community organizations in Stillwater looking to make a tangible difference, the process begins with a grant application. The deadline for submission is March 22, and the foundation is eager to receive proposals that align with its mission. This opportunity is not just about the financial support but about being part of a larger narrative of community empowerment and transformation. As the foundation reviews each application, the potential for new stories of impact and progress in Stillwater grows, promising a future where the community's aspirations are not only heard but actively supported.