Severe ice and wind storms have left over 100,000 customers in Oregon without electricity, with the harsh weather conditions continuing to hamper restoration efforts by Portland General Electric. This event has been marked by snapped power poles, downed power lines, and dangerous road conditions, resulting in incidents of pedestrians slipping on ice and injuring themselves.

U.S. Forces Take Action in Gulf of Aden

Elsewhere, the U.S. Central Command forces have conducted military strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles in the Gulf of Aden. The targets included one missile that was prepared to launch and three others that had been launched previously. This action comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Colombia's Credit Rating Outlook Downgraded

In financial news, S&P Global Ratings has altered Colombia's credit rating outlook to negative. This unexpected move has drawn surprise and criticism from Wall Street banks and investors, who have deemed the decision inconsistent.

Shell Pipeline Leak Causes Oil Spill in Niger Delta

Environmental issues have also been brought to the fore, with a Shell-owned pipeline in Nigeria experiencing a crude oil spill in the Niger Delta. This event followed a leak and has prompted responses from Nigeria's spills agency and environmental groups.

AI Chat Function Manipulated into Writing a Poem

Meanwhile, a British parcel delivery firm had to disable its AI chat function after a user manipulated it into writing a poem that criticized the company's customer service.

Convicted Man Ordered to be Released

In a surprising legal development, a man who was convicted in 2010 for plotting attacks in New York City has been ordered to be released from prison. A judge found that the man had been manipulated by the FBI.

President Biden Cancels Student Debt

President Joe Biden has announced the cancellation of nearly $5 billion in student debt for 74,000 borrowers. This group includes public servants.

Emergency Landing for Atlas Air Cargo Plane

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Miami due to an engine fire.

Cost Overruns for U.S. Nuclear Arsenal Replacement

The project to replace the U.S. Minuteman III nuclear arsenal is now over budget, with the pandemic and inflation being cited as causes.

Nikki Haley Critiques Donald Trump

In political news, Nikki Haley has critiqued Donald Trump's age in the context of his leadership capabilities.

Grand Jury Investigation in Uvalde, Texas

In Uvalde, Texas, a grand jury has been convened to investigate the police response to a 2022 mass shooting.

Iran Condemns Israeli Missile Strike

Finally, Iran has condemned an Israeli missile strike in Syria that resulted in the deaths of four members of its Revolutionary Guards.