Business

Global Survey Reveals Significant Public Distrust in Technology Management and Regulation

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
A recent survey by Edelman, conducted ahead of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has uncovered a notable public distrust in the governance and integration of new technologies. The poll, which included responses from 32,000 individuals across 28 countries, revealed that 39% of respondents perceive the introduction and regulation of innovations by businesses, NGOs, and governments as inadequately handled, with a mere 22% considering it well managed.

Businesses: The Most Trusted Entities

Amid the entities responsible for integrating innovation into society, businesses emerged as the most trusted, outperforming NGOs, governments, and media. This finding underscores the critical role of businesses in technology adoption and the need for them to earn public confidence. It is a call to action for businesses to not only engage in research and development of new technologies but also to devote significant efforts towards securing broad acceptance for these innovations.

United States Exhibits Highest Level of Mistrust

The United States stands out with the highest level of mistrust among surveyed countries. A staggering 56% of American respondents deemed the management of innovation poor, compared to only 14% who viewed it as effective. This finding reflects a deep-seated skepticism towards technological advances and highlights the urgency for more transparent and responsible innovation management.

Political Leanings Influence Attitudes to Innovation

Interestingly, the survey also reveals a correlation between political leanings and attitudes towards innovation. Right-leaning individuals, particularly in countries like the U.S., Australia, Germany, and Canada, demonstrated more resistance to technological advancements. This resistance is manifested in various forms, such as the opposition to COVID vaccine mandates in Beijing, resistance to electric vehicles in the U.S., and pushback against the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood scriptwriting.

The survey findings serve as a timely reminder of the need for improved management and communication around technological innovation to build public trust. As the world continues to grapple with the fast pace of technological change, the responsibility of businesses, NGOs, and governments to gain public acceptance for these changes has never been more crucial.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

