Business

Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
As we usher in 2024, the world is witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for data centers. From North America to Latin America and from Europe to Asia, significant developments and investments are reshaping the landscape of data storage and processing. The tech giants are expanding their reach – Microsoft plans a sixth data center in Des Moines, Iowa, Amazon advances a facility in Texas, Meta appoints a constructor for its Arizona data center, while Cologix expands in Canada.

North America: The Hub of Data Center Development

In North America, the Digital Gateway Project is set to become one of the world’s largest data center projects, spanning 2,000 acres in northern Virginia. Meanwhile, DC Blox is developing a new hyperscale-ready data center campus in Conyers, Georgia. However, Samsung’s new chip plant production in Texas faces a delay, now expected to commence in 2025.

Latin America and Europe: Emerging Data Powerhouses

Scala Data Centers has opened a new facility in Brazil, and Oracle has inaugurated cloud regions in Colombia and Chile, marking Latin America’s escalating role in the global data scenario. In Europe, a collaboration between Blackstone and Digital Realty Trust is set to birth new data center campuses, Green Mountain is building for TikTok in Norway, and atNorth is expanding in Finland.

Asia: A New Epicenter for Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers has made its foray into Taiwan with a new facility, and a joint venture between NTT Global Data Centers Japan and TEPCO Power Grid aims for data center development in Japan. In Pakistan, university IT infrastructure is getting a facelift, and in Malaysia, YTL Power International has partnered with Nvidia for an AI data center.

MEA: Digital Infrastructure Investments on the Rise

The Middle East and Africa region isn’t far behind. Airtel Africa launched Nxtra, Orange Botswana opened a Tier 3 data center, and the UAE and Egypt are collaborating on digital infrastructure investments. These developments not only reflect the growing global demand but also indicate a shift towards more sustainable and efficient data management solutions.

Future Trends: Sustainability and Innovation

As the data center industry evolves, there is an increased focus on innovative cooling methods and sustainable solutions, with Modine acquiring the intellectual property of TMG Core, a specialist in liquid immersion cooling technology for data centers. The AI boom and the resulting demand for GPUs and data centers are driving the market towards whole new levels of expansion and innovation.

To conclude, the global demand for data centers is not only growing but also transforming, with a shift towards more sustainable, efficient, and innovative solutions. The year 2024 promises to be a year of significant advancements in the data center industry, shaping a future where data is not just stored but also managed with remarkable efficiency and sustainability.

Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

