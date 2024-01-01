en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Global Real Estate Markets Face Uncertainty Amid Rising Home Prices and Mortgage Rates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Global Real Estate Markets Face Uncertainty Amid Rising Home Prices and Mortgage Rates

In a shift from the norm, American homeownership is seeming increasingly elusive to a larger demographic. The pandemic’s financial pressures, coupled with an influx in home prices, have caused many aspiring homeowners to deem the dream unrealistic. Despite the surge in home prices, low mortgage rates provided a glimmer of hope. However, with mortgage rates now on the rise, the financial burden has increased, leaving many to forego their homeownership ambitions. The combination of inflated home prices and elevated mortgage rates have constructed an insurmountable barrier, pushing the dream of homeownership further out of reach for those who could have afforded a home just a few years prior.

Australian Real Estate Market Faces Uncertainty

Meanwhile, the Australian real estate market is grappling with uncertainty in 2024. The market made an unexpected rebound in 2023, despite the Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes. Unexpectedly, net migration grew, adding to the demand. However, factors such as escalating cost-of-living pressures, affordability challenges, poor consumer sentiment, and an increase in housing stock levels are anticipated to spill into 2024, potentially posing a downside risk for housing values. The government’s mid-year economic report predicted a decrease in net migration, which could impact the rental market.

Canadian Housing Market Faces Interest Rate Complications

In Canada, increasing interest rates have complicated the housing market. Many homeowners are facing potential financial shock during mortgage renewals. Banking regulators have raised concerns about extended amortization periods and the impact on borrowers, with potential risks of defaults and foreclosures. Financial institutions are working with borrowers to find solutions and prevent potential financial crises. The Bank of Canada is closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with banks to address potential repercussions. The future trajectory of interest rates will significantly impact the stability of the housing market, with potential consequences on consumer spending, housing affordability, and overall economic growth.

China’s Property Market Experiences Surges

China’s property market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with prices leaping 25% in 2009 alone. The central government responded with austerity measures, including lending curbs, higher mortgage rates, and restrictions on the number of homes each family can buy. Several of China’s major property developers have been delaying payments to small private suppliers or contractors. Distressed Chinese developer Powerlong Real Estate Holdings unveiled preliminary terms of a restructuring agreement with certain creditors. Three out of China’s four tier-1 cities saw new-home prices fall in November, with only Shanghai showing an increase. ‘Beijing’s policy change around home purchases has important implications for the whole country,’ said a senior Fitch Bohua analyst.

0
Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Announces New National Living Wage for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenges

By Rizwan Shah

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead ...
@Economy · 8 mins
Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, but Challenges Loom Ahead ...
heart comment 0
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma

By Quadri Adejumo

The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
India’s Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Short-Term Debt Instruments Witness Yield Surge Amid Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit
Decoding 2024: The Future Landscape of Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Decoding 2024: The Future Landscape of Australia's Property Market
Powerful Dell Precision 7680 Workstation Now More Affordable with Significant Discount

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Powerful Dell Precision 7680 Workstation Now More Affordable with Significant Discount
Latest Headlines
World News
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
33 seconds
Interpreting Jill Biden's Body Language on New Year's Eve
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
38 seconds
UK Football Round-Up: Thrilling Encounters, Goal Scores and Premier League Updates
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?
43 seconds
AAP's Bhagwant Mann Decries Congress: A Sign of Shifting Alliances?
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
59 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Playoff Dreams Alive
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
59 seconds
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
2 mins
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2 mins
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
3 mins
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
3 mins
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
10 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
14 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
58 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app