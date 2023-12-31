Global Oil Market Sees First Annual Decline Since 2020: Oversupply Concerns Loom

In a surprising turn of events, the global oil market witnessed its first annual decline since 2020, with both U.S. crude oil and the global benchmark Brent concluding the year over 10% below their starting points. This unexpected downturn has been chiefly attributed to concerns that the market is oversupplied, especially considering the record production levels from countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), including the U.S., Brazil, and Guyana.

Shifting Dynamics in the Oil Market

Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza, and intermittent price hikes triggered by fears of supply disruptions, the principal market worry remains the balance of supply and demand. U.S. production soared to a record high, with an estimated 13.3 million barrels per day last week, a figure that challenges OPEC’s attempts to regulate prices through production cuts.

OPEC and its allies have committed to reducing production by 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024. However, confidence in this strategy is minimal. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that oil demand growth will decrease to 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, while non-OPEC production is anticipated to increase by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Changing Landscape of Global Oil Trade

The alteration in oil supply dynamics, with the U.S. accounting for two-thirds of the non-OPEC supply growth, is reshaping the global oil trade landscape. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub expressed astonishment at the U.S. production levels and warned the industry against oversupply. Financial institutions have differing viewpoints on U.S. crude prices for the upcoming year, with Morgan Stanley predicting an average of $80 per barrel and Wells Fargo forecasting $71.50.

Meanwhile, Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets advised investors to closely monitor developments in the Middle East, especially any escalation in the confrontation between Iran and the United States, such as the recent drone attack injuring U.S. troops in Iraq and retaliatory strikes ordered by President Joe Biden.