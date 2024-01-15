Global Offshore Rig Market Experiences Capex Shift Amid Improving Economics

In a notable shift, the global offshore rig market is witnessing relocation of capital expenditure (capex) from North America to international markets since early 2023. This movement, as detailed in the Offshore Rig Market Snapshot by Evercore ISI, is due to low natural gas prices within the United States and improving economics of offshore operations, promising attractive returns and fueling the demand for offshore exploration and production (E&P) spending.

Offshore Deepwater Economics

According to Rystad Energy, offshore deepwater operations have seen significant improvements in their economics. With an average breakeven Brent price of $40 per barrel, these ventures are becoming more cost-effective than other oil plays, including offshore shelf, tight oil, oil sands, and various non-OPEC onshore operations. At a Brent price of $70 per barrel, offshore deepwater projects can yield internal rates of return exceeding 30%, considerably higher than their counterparts.

Offshore E&P Capex Surge

Evercore projects the offshore E&P capex to surpass the $200 billion mark in 2024 and expects it to reach $234 billion by 2027. This robust deepwater economics is likely to serve as a key driver for oilfield service companies that are heavily invested offshore. Spears and Associates, in their forecast, anticipate a 14% year-over-year increase in offshore contract drilling.

Growth in Other Offshore-Related Sectors

Other sectors related to offshore operations, such as petroleum aviation, construction services, and subsea equipment, are also projected to witness growth. Annual increases of 12%, 10%, and 9% are expected in these sectors, respectively. This bullish trend in offshore-related sectors underlines the potential of offshore operations in the current global energy landscape.