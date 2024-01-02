en English
Global Movement Gains Momentum Against Problematic Plastics

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
As the world grapples with a mounting plastic crisis, the spotlight is on polystyrene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), two plastic types that pose significant environmental and health risks. Over 60 nations globally are advocating for a ban on these problematic plastics, with Zimbabwe leading the charge against polystyrene. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing vinyl chloride, the primary component in PVC, a known carcinogen.

Global Outcry Against Problematic Plastics

Polystyrene, often known as Styrofoam or kaylites in Zimbabwe, has been under scrutiny due to studies highlighting its adverse health impacts. The material’s toxic nature stems from the hazardous chemicals used in its production, which pose a risk to human health and the environment. Zimbabwe adopted a stringent stance against polystyrene in 2017, banning its manufacture, importation, and distribution. Violators face criminal charges, reflecting the severity of the issue.

Meanwhile, PVC’s production, usage, and disposal process releases toxic chemicals into the environment, potentially causing cancers and endocrine disruptions. This plastic type is found in a variety of products, including construction materials, and is an environmental nightmare due to its toxic additives and risks to consumers, particularly vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and young children.

Regulatory Moves and Bans

Several countries and regions have already implemented bans or restrictions on these plastics. In addition to Zimbabwe’s strong stance, Dubai has enacted a law banning single-use plastic bags, effective from the start of 2024. The United Arab Emirates plans to phase out single-use plastics across all emirates, with Dubai extending the ban to non-plastic single-use products by mid-2024. This initiative underscores a commitment to a cleaner, greener Dubai and serves as a precedent for other nations.

Moreover, the U.S. EPA’s impending review of vinyl chloride is seen as a pivotal move towards potentially regulating or banning it. This review was triggered by the derailment incident in East Palestine, Ohio, where vinyl chloride was released into the environment, raising serious concerns. However, the review process may take several years and is expected to impact U.S. PVC production. However, it may not affect imported PVC products.

A Global Plastics Treaty

Simultaneously, there is a growing global call for a treaty to ban problematic plastics. The treaty would likely result in companies intensifying efforts to export these products to countries where they are not banned. These nations would need to weigh the environmental costs against the potential economic benefits.

Despite the considerable challenges, the world is making strides in addressing the plastic crisis. Bangladesh, for instance, aims to reduce plastic waste by 30% within a decade and phase out single-use plastics by 90% by 2026. Even as countries grapple with the potential disruptions to industries and daily life, it is evident that a more nuanced approach to plastic usage and disposal is emerging. The movement against problematic plastics is gaining momentum, fueled by increasing awareness of the health and environmental risks they pose.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

