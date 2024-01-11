en English
Business

Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
The Global Methodist Church (GMC), a fresh denomination comprised primarily of ex-United Methodist congregations, has chosen GuideStone Financial Resources to undertake its employee retirement, health insurance, and benefit programs. This decision comes into effect from July, despite the apparent theological disparities with GuideStone’s affiliate, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).

A Partnership Beyond Doctrinal Differences

This collaboration between the GMC and GuideStone manifests a readiness to transcend doctrinal differences when it comes to administrative matters such as benefit management. The GMC, while affirming women in all leadership roles, stands in stark contrast to the SBC’s recently reinforced male-only pastorate policy. However, the SBC’s forthcoming constitutional amendment, which prohibits churches with women pastors from membership, is not anticipated to impact GuideStone’s services to congregations outside of the SBC.

Shared Core Beliefs and Economies of Scale

Since 2004, GuideStone has offered its services to non-SBC churches, emphasizing shared fundamental beliefs over differences in ecclesiastical practice. The new partnership with the GMC not only allows GuideStone to implement their Reach strategy but also strengthens the core of the SBC, which GuideStone serves. The collaboration is expected to provide additional economies of scale, allowing for a more cost-effective service to pastors, churches, and other Southern Baptist and evangelical churches and ministries.

Implications of the Partnership

This alliance, forged amid differing views on the ordination of women, speaks volumes about the willingness and flexibility of both entities to work together for mutual benefit. The partnership also raises questions about what such cooperation could mean for future collaborations among denominations with contrasting doctrinal stances. It signifies a potential shift in the way denominations manage their administrative affairs, possibly paving the way for more such collaborations in the future, focusing on shared objectives rather than theological disparities.

Business United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

