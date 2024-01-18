Global Liquid Fuels Consumption on Track for Significant Recovery

The global liquid fuels market is on a trajectory towards recovery, with consumption projected to reach 103.12 million barrels per day by the close of 2023. This upturn indicates a significant bounce back from the pandemic-induced slump of April 2020, when consumption plummeted to 81.83 million barrels per day, marking the first decline in worldwide crude oil demand since the financial crisis of 2009. The year 2020 averaged an annual intake of 91.2 million barrels per day.

Regional Impact of the Pandemic on Fuel Consumption

The pandemic's impact on fuel consumption varied across different regions. China, the epicenter of the virus, rebounded quickly due to strict lockdown measures. In stark contrast, other key economies, such as India, faced a more substantial drop in demand. The United States, however, remains the largest consumer of petroleum, utilizing it for numerous applications, including as a petrochemical feedstock and transportation fuel. In 2021, U.S. petroleum consumption surpassed 976 million metric tons, outstripping the combined usage of China and India. These figures reflect the influence of factors such as population size, economic scale, industrial presence, and wealth on a country's petroleum needs.

The Outlook for Oil Production and Demand

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), production growth from non-OPEC+ countries is anticipated to outpace global oil demand gains significantly in 2024, leading to a well-supplied physical oil market. The agency predicts that global oil production will rise by 1.5 million barrels per day this year, reaching a new record high of 103.5 million barrels per day. This increase exceeds the expected growth in global oil demand of 1.2 million barrels per day. The Americas, led by the United States, Brazil, Guyana, and Canada, are projected to dominate production gains in 2024.

Global Fuel Consumption Growth

On the demand side, the IEA forecasts that global fuel consumption growth will halve from 2.3 million barrels per day seen in 2023 to 1.2 million barrels per day in 2024. This drop is due to the completion of the post-Covid recovery and GDP growth trending below its 2023 level across OECD economies. Conversely, the IEA has raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2024, predicting a rise of 1.24 million barrels per day. This projection marks the third consecutive upward revision in as many months, albeit lower than the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) expectations.

The IEA anticipates global oil demand to peak by 2030 as the world shifts towards cleaner fuels. However, OPEC dismisses this view. The report also underscores improving global economic growth, lower crude prices, and China's expanding petrochemicals sector as factors contributing to the growth in demand. Furthermore, it expects the world oil supply to ascend to a new high of 103.5 million barrels per day in 2024, provided there are no significant disruptions to oil flows.