Business

Global Financial Markets Rally Amid Anticipation of Fed Rate Cuts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:53 am EST
Global Financial Markets Rally Amid Anticipation of Fed Rate Cuts

In an unexpected turn of global financial markets, there has been a significant rally bolstered by the anticipation of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has witnessed a surge of 14% in just two months, nearing its all-time peak, and its price-to-earnings ratio has risen by a quarter to 24.0.

Global Rally: A Look at the Numbers

The MSCI’s Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan have followed suit, climbing by 10% in the same period. However, Chinese shares have remained stagnant in this rally due to concerns about the country’s economic recovery and ongoing tensions with the U.S.

Futures markets now indicate an 88% chance of a rate cut by the Fed as early as March. This speculation has led to a five-month low in yields on 10-year Treasury notes, and a decrease in the two-year yield.

Effects on Currency and Commodities

The domino effect of these changes has seen the U.S. dollar weaken, propelling the euro to its highest since July and lifting sterling to a five-month peak. The Japanese yen, despite the Bank of Japan’s hesitation to tighten its monetary policies, has also gained against the dollar.

Notably, this shift in the market has also positively impacted gold prices, with the precious metal reaching an all-time closing high. Oil prices, after initial concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Red Sea, have steadied.

Looking Ahead

With the expectation of multiple rate cuts leading to a funds rate of 3.25-3.5% by the third quarter of 2025, the anticipation is palpable. The market’s focus will remain on the Federal Reserve’s actions in the coming months. The upcoming jobs data may provide further insights into the economy and interest rates, shaping investor strategies for the new year.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

