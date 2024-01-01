en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Expansion of Big Tech: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road Ahead

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Global Expansion of Big Tech: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road Ahead

The global expansion of American Big Tech companies comes with a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. As the U.S., with its high GDP per capita and consumer spending, nears saturation for tech products, companies are looking overseas for growth. Meta, showcasing this trend, saw a 7% rise in its user base in the last year, fueled by new users from nations like Indonesia. Nonetheless, these international users yield less ad revenue compared to American users, with Asia-Pacific users generating $5.12 each versus the $56.11 from U.S. and Canadian users. This revenue disparity is diluting the overall average.

Overseas Expansion Affects Profit Margins

Tesla mirrors this situation, with overseas sales now constituting over half of its total, primarily from China. The intense competition in these foreign markets has triggered price cuts and diminished revenue and profits per electric vehicle. The significance of the Chinese market is underscored by recent visits from CEOs of major tech firms like Tesla, Apple, and Intel. Apple’s sales in China and Asia-Pacific contributed to nearly a quarter of its total in the past quarter, while Nvidia sees over 20% of its revenues from China. While tech investors value top-line growth, achievable more comfortably abroad, this international expansion is impacting profit margins, as increased volume comes with a price.

Antitrust Cases and New Regulations

2024 is expected to be a decisive year for U.S. antitrust cases against tech giants Google and Meta Platforms, with rulings that could influence the legacies of top Biden administration regulators. The European Union, frustrated with Big Tech dominance, has launched the Digital Markets Act, targeting market-leading companies like Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon.com, ByteDance, and Microsoft. These companies must show by March that they are working to comply with the new rules. The EU’s approach focuses on regulating access, not outcomes, potentially leading to more competition but also potentially more layers of ‘choice screens’ for consumers. This could drive costs down in certain areas, but the EU risks ignoring the lessons of its most successful regulations and facing a decade of litigation against the big tech companies.

Regulating Big Tech: A Global Priority

In another part of the world, Dublin, Ireland, has proposed a rule to address the problems of algorithmic amplification by Big Tech, which has led to riots and harmful content on social media platforms. The proposal aims to disable recommender systems based on intimate profiling by default, requiring users to opt in. The rule is seen as a groundbreaking move to protect democracy, public health, and public safety, and could ultimately make the Digital Services Act more successful. As Big Tech companies continue their global expansion, navigating the intricate web of international regulations and market dynamics will be a key challenge.

0
Business International Relations United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Contrasting Trading Behaviors Emerge Among FIIs and DIIs in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato CEO Amazed by Record-Breaking Single Order During New Year's Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's Remarkable Turnaround Under J Rafiq Ahmed

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maruti Suzuki India Hits Historic 2 Million Sales Milestone in 2023 ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Maruti Suzuki India Hits Historic 2 Million Sales Milestone in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Film Commission’s New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold
India’s Passenger Vehicle Industry Sees 4.4% Growth in December

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Sees 4.4% Growth in December
NSE Launches New Block Mechanism Trading System: A Leap Forward for Indian Capital Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

NSE Launches New Block Mechanism Trading System: A Leap Forward for Indian Capital Markets
Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken
Latest Headlines
World News
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
14 seconds
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2 mins
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
5 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
5 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
6 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
6 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
7 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
10 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
10 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app