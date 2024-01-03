en English
Global Economic Indicators in Focus: Service Sector Performances, Inflation Data, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Global Economic Indicators in Focus: Service Sector Performances, Inflation Data, and More

In a flurry of economic indicators being released this month, analysts are closely monitoring December’s service sector performance indicators, colloquially known as Services PMIs. China’s Caixin China services PMI, which measures the level of business activity in the service sector, is projected to present a mild uptick to 51.6 from November’s 51.5. This modest rise suggests a slight expansion in the sector, offering a hint of optimism amidst economic uncertainty.

Anticipated PMI Trends in Eurozone, UK, and US

Turning towards Europe and the United States, preliminary service PMIs for the month of December are expected to hold steady. Both the eurozone and the United States anticipate retaining their PMIs at 48.1 and 51.3 respectively, indicating a contraction in the service sector for the former and a marginal expansion for the latter. The UK, however, expects to maintain a more upbeat PMI of 52.7, denoting modest growth in its service sector.

Germany’s Inflation Data and the Energy Prices Puzzle

Amidst these PMI releases, Germany’s inflation data for December is also set to draw attention. The figures are projected to showcase an annual rate surge to 3.8%, a significant jump attributed largely to a drop in energy prices the previous year and the consequential base effects inflating current energy prices.

US Employment Scene and Corporate Results

Across the Atlantic, the United States’ ADP employment report is anticipated to indicate an uptick in private-sector jobs to 115,000 from the 103,000 reported in November. This data is a crucial precursor to the critical non-farm payrolls data, a key economic indicator that measures the change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

As the corporate earnings season kicks off, few results are scheduled for release, but the performance of UK high street retailers Next and B&M over the festive Christmas period will be scrutinized. Their performance will provide insights into consumer spending trends and the overall health of the retail sector.

Stock Market Dynamics

The stock market may experience some turbulence as several stocks, including Witan Investment Trust and Auto Trader, commence trading ex-dividend. This term denotes the trading of stocks sans the entitlement to their most recent dividend payout, a condition that often precipitates a temporary drop in share prices.

Looking Ahead

As global markets brace themselves for a new economic climate, these indicators will provide crucial insights into the health and direction of various sectors. The interplay of these factors will shape the economic landscape of 2024, setting the stage for new opportunities and challenges.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

