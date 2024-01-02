en English
Business

Global Economic Concerns Bolster US Dollar

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Global Economic Concerns Bolster US Dollar

Global economic concerns, underscored by December 2024’s manufacturing PMI data, triggered a notable appreciation of the US Dollar against major currencies on Tuesday. Economic contraction was the theme across various key economies, according to reports by S&P Global. Despite a marginal improvement, the S&P Global EU index still indicated contraction, echoing the economic downturn in the UK and the US. The bleak growth figures have caused investors to reevaluate their expectations for rate cuts by major central banks, leading to significant fluctuations in currency pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

Global Economic Contraction and Its Market Impact

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) foresees a global economic contraction in 2024 due to high interest rates extinguishing persistent inflation. Despite this, the US economy has shown resilience with high borrowing costs and low unemployment. However, impending signs of distress are evident, with unemployment slowly increasing and pandemic-era savings dwindling. The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 1 percent next year, potentially boosting global GDP by 1 percent. Nonetheless, commodities like Brent crude oil could face a price surge due to Middle East tensions, a risk traders seem to have overlooked.

Eurozone’s Economic Challenges

The Eurozone faces a complex landscape in 2024, marked by political shifts and economic challenges. Upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in several Eurozone countries, global conflicts, fiscal tightening, and inflation concerns have created a difficult terrain. The European Central Bank is anticipated to make approximately seven 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024. Different financial institutions have varying predictions for the EUR/USD exchange rate, with some expecting the euro to strengthen against the dollar due to Fed rate cuts, while others anticipate continued economic weakness in Europe.

Rising US Dollar Amid Economic Concerns

The US dollar has started the new year strong, influenced by U.S. Treasury yields and upcoming U.S. employment figures and European inflation data. The Federal Reserve’s pause in rate hikes has led to expectations of potential rate cuts in 2024, raising concerns about their impact on the U.S. economy and the possibility of a recession. The stronger dollar has led to a decline in the euro and sterling, as well as the Japanese yen. The US Dollar Index may face downward pressure if economic data supports a dovish shift in the Federal Reserve’s policy, potentially impacting the strength of the dollar in the global market.

British Pound Outlook Amid Economic Weakness

With a weakening economy and election uncertainty, Sterling is unlikely to replicate its standout performance of 2023, where it had its best performance against the dollar since 2017. Recent economic data indicates a contraction in the third quarter and easing consumer price inflation. This has led traders to bring forward expectations of a first BoE rate cut, with markets now fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut as soon as May. There are concerns about sterling weakening due to British economic weakness and the upcoming election, with polls favoring the opposition Labour Party.

Business Economy United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

