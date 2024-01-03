en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Benefits Group Warns of Possible Mass Layoffs in Miami

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Global Benefits Group Warns of Possible Mass Layoffs in Miami

Global Benefits Group (GBG), a leading international insurance company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has raised alarms about potential mass layoffs at its Miami branch. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed on the last day of 2023 has put state and local officials on alert. The heart of the concern lies in the Waterford Business District near Miami International Airport, where the company’s office could witness substantial job cuts.

Potential Layoffs on the Horizon

According to the WARN notice, the layoffs could commence as early as January 5th. GBG’s General Counsel, Howard Ehrlich, estimates that around 25 employees might face the axe in the first wave of layoffs, with the possibility of additional job losses extending through the first half of 2024.

The WARN letter outlines a potential impact on 105 positions within the company. These span a broad spectrum from executives and managers to various coordinators and directors. The impending layoffs, if they materialize, could significantly disrupt the company’s operations.

GBG’s Attempt to Mitigate the Impact

Despite the bleak outlook, Ehrlich assures that discussions are underway to shield policyholders and, if possible, some employees from the potential fallout. The primary objective is to ensure that the policyholders’ interests are not compromised, and the company continues to uphold its obligations.

Parent Company in Financial Turmoil

The looming layoffs at GBG’s Miami branch are symptomatic of larger financial troubles plaguing its parent company, GBG Insurance Limited, based in Guernsey. The company has been placed in administration, a process akin to bankruptcy, after falling short of securing the necessary capital to keep the operations afloat. The situation has been further complicated by a failed sale of the company.

Business Impact and Future Outlook

GBG is a specialized provider of health, life, disability, and travel insurance, with a unique product line called TieCare International dedicated to international school employees. The potential layoffs and financial instability could, therefore, have far-reaching impacts on its customer base and business model.

As the company navigates through these uncertain times, the focus remains on preserving the value of its business and protecting its policyholders. However, the full extent of the impact and the future of GBG’s Miami office remains uncertain.

0
Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
40 seconds ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Ellomay Capital Ltd., a revered player in the renewable energy sector, has announced its decision to sell its holdings in the Talmei Yosef Facility. The Israeli firm, listed on both the NYSE American and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under ‘ELLO’, has inked a deal with Greenlight Fund Limited Partnership and Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
2 mins ago
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
2 mins ago
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
48 seconds ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
55 seconds ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
2 mins ago
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
Latest Headlines
World News
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
25 seconds
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
31 seconds
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
37 seconds
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
52 seconds
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
1 min
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
1 min
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
2 mins
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
32 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app