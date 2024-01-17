Global Advanced Metals Upholds Commitment to Responsible Sourcing with 14th Consecutive RMAP Audit Pass

In a significant affirmation of its commitment to responsible sourcing, Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a premier producer of tantalum powders and metallurgical products, has successfully passed conflict minerals due diligence audits. The audits were conducted by the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI). Following rigorous scrutiny in September 2023, GAM's facilities in Aizu, Japan, and Boyertown, Pennsylvania, USA, were found to be in conformance with the RMAP audit standard. Remarkably, this marks the 14th consecutive year of such conformance.

Advertisment

A Testament to Ethical Practices

The RMAP audits primarily evaluate an organization's adherence to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) 5-steps Due Diligence Guidance. This covers holistic evaluation of the country of origin, comprehensive documentation of the mine of origin and chain of custody, and thorough verification of scrap sources. GAM's consistent conformance underscores the company's unwavering commitment to responsible business practices.

Implications for Downstream Companies

Advertisment

GAM's compliance is of immense significance for downstream companies that need to conform to various conflict minerals regulations. These include Section 1502 of the US Dodd-Frank Act and EU conflict minerals regulations. By maintaining verifiable mine-to-market channels for responsibly sourced minerals, GAM is not just ensuring its ethical standing but also aiding other businesses in maintaining theirs.

World's Largest Tantalum Resource

As the holder of exclusive rights to the world's largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia, GAM supplies conflict-free tantalum to several industries. These include electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical, and chemical processing sectors. The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), and Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) are initiatives aimed at promoting responsible sourcing in industries. Their renaming over time reflects the evolving understanding and importance of responsible sourcing.