Global Action on Gun Violence: Leveraging International Pressure for U.S. Policy Change

In a groundbreaking initiative, Global Action on Gun Violence (GAGV) is leveraging international pressure to incite changes in U.S. gun policies. Founded by Jonathan Lowy, a tireless advocate for gun reform and practicing attorney, GAGV is actively engaged in litigation in both U.S. and international courts, as well as in human rights proceedings in international bodies.

International Litigation

GAGV represents the Mexican government in lawsuits against U.S. gun manufacturers and dealers, alleging their significant contribution to gun trafficking and the subsequent violence in Mexico. Alongside this, GAGV is also involved in a Canadian lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, advocating for the introduction of personalized guns.

A Landmark Case

In a landmark case brought before the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights, GAGV argues that U.S. gun policy infringes on human rights obligations. The case is particularly focused on Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the infamous Parkland high school shooting.

The Power of International Pressure

Lowy is firm in his belief that international pressure can be a catalyst for U.S. policy changes. Ignoring rulings by highly regarded bodies could potentially undermine the U.S.'s credibility in foreign policy and human rights. He underscores the importance of seeking solutions to gun violence outside of U.S. politics, as a means to overcome the often-felt sense of hopelessness surrounding this issue.

Lowy's efforts have recently been recognized by the University of Virginia School of Law, where he will receive the Shaping Justice Award for Extraordinary Achievement at their eighth annual Shaping Justice conference. This conference aims to inspire students and lawyers to promote justice through public service.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association (NRA) is embroiled in a legal battle, accusing a former superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services of trying to blacklist the group and deny it financial services because of its stance on guns. This case is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court in the coming months.

As gun violence continues to claim lives, the need for comprehensive reform and innovative solutions only intensifies. GAGV, with its international perspective and relentless advocacy, offers a beacon of hope in this critical struggle.