Glassdoor’s Top 100 Companies 2024: A Mirror of the Strong U.S. Labor Market

The U.S. labor market has ended the year 2023 in a robust state, backed by a historic low jobless rate which indicates an availability of jobs for every seeker. This is reflected in the latest release of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work 2024 list, which ranks top-rated companies across several metrics based on anonymous employee reviews. These metrics include work environment, compensation, benefits, culture, values, diversity, and work-life balance.

The Dominance of Tech Companies

However, the list this year has seen a decrease in the presence of technology companies. In 2023, 41 tech companies were featured, whereas this year only 31 made the cut. Still, tech companies account for more than half of the top 10 spots, suggesting their continued dominance in providing quality workplaces in the U.S.

Top Performers of 2024

Topping the list for the sixth time is consulting firm Bain & Company, recognized for its high employee satisfaction rate of 4.8 out of 5. Tech giant Nvidia also made it to the list, riding on the back of its recent achievement of a $1 trillion valuation due to skyrocketing demand for its AI chips. Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger and financial services corporation Fidelity Investments also found spots on the list, applauded for their compensation, benefits, diversity, and work-life balance.

Looking Forward: U.S. Labor Market in 2024

As the U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December, growing by 2.7 million jobs in 2023, the labor market continues to show strength. This is despite several rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Hence, businesses are advised to hire more based on capabilities than qualifications, and to think more broadly about sourcing talent. The steady growth in payrolls, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, further showcases the labor market’s strength, although there are indications of a potential economic slowdown in 2024.

Glassdoor’s ranking is not just limited to large companies. It also includes a separate ranking for the top 50 small and medium companies, details of which have not been disclosed at this time.