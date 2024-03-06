Glam Up or Chill Out: NYC's Top Oscar Viewing Parties for the 96th Academy Awards

As the glitterati prepare to descend upon the red carpet, New York City gears up for the 96th Academy Awards with a slew of viewing parties catering to every taste. Whether you're in the mood to don a tuxedo or prefer your Oscars with a side of casual, the Big Apple offers a venue for you. From the swanky Metrograph in Manhattan to the cozy Wise Guys Speakeasy in Brooklyn, here's where to catch Hollywood's biggest night in style.

Glamorous Gatherings: Dress to Impress

The Metrograph stands out as perhaps the most opulent option for those looking to immerse themselves in the Oscars experience. With a black-tie optional dress code, the venue invites guests to enjoy the telecast across various settings, including a quiet theater for those who demand undivided attention to the screen. Besides the allure of potentially winning up to $500 in prizes with a free Oscar ballot, attendees can savor a dinner at the members-only restaurant, provided they meet the minimum spend. This setting promises an evening of elegance, mirroring the glamour of the awards ceremony itself.

Relaxed Revelry: Casual and Comfortable

For a more laid-back atmosphere, Wise Guys Speakeasy in Brooklyn offers the perfect backdrop. The first annual Oscars watch party at this venue promises a night of fun, with classy cocktails and the opportunity to dress in red-carpet attire without the pressure of strict formalwear. Guests can enjoy the live screening while engaging in various activities, including an Oscars ballot to predict the winners. This approachable setting ensures a comfortable and enjoyable evening for those who prefer their awards night with fewer frills but no less excitement.

Food, Fun, and Film: A Culinary Twist

Allure Restaurant in the Upper West Side adds a culinary twist to the Oscar viewing experience. Free popcorn and a menu featuring shared plates and nominee-inspired cocktails make for a delightful accompaniment to the night's festivities. This gastronomic approach to the Oscars allows guests to indulge in chef Joshua Vazquez's creations while enjoying the ceremony, offering a unique blend of fine dining and entertainment. It's an ideal choice for foodies who want to merge their love for movies with their palate's preferences.

As New Yorkers decide between glamour and comfort for the 96th Academy Awards, one thing remains clear: the city's diverse array of viewing parties ensures that there's something for everyone. Whether you're seeking the sparkle of a black-tie affair or the warmth of a casual gathering, NYC's Oscar night festivities promise a memorable experience. As the stars prepare to shine on the red carpet, movie enthusiasts citywide ready themselves for an evening of celebration, cinema, and perhaps, a little bit of that Hollywood magic.