In the throes of World War II, the Girl Scouts of America found themselves grappling with a significant challenge: wartime rationing had resulted in a critical shortage of ingredients necessary for their traditional cookie sales. In the face of this adversity, the organization exhibited a remarkable capacity for innovation, turning to the sale of calendars in 1944 as an alternate fundraising strategy.

Calendars: A Beacon of Hope During Wartime

These were not ordinary calendars. Priced at 25 cents each, equivalent to approximately $4.30 in today's currency, the calendars became an essential funding source, helping to buoy the Girl Scouts' activities during the severe war years. Each calendar was adorned with staged photographs of Girl Scout troops, capturing scenes of patriotism and good citizenship that resonated with the wartime spirit. The calendars also featured the Girl Scout laws, reflecting the organization's commitment to fostering moral integrity and civic responsibility.

Continuation of Calendar Sales Post-War

Even when cookie sales resumed in 1946, the production of calendars persevered, indicating the significant role they had come to play within the organization. The calendars evolved to include photos and project information from troops across the country, offering a glimpse into the diverse activities undertaken by Girl Scouts nationwide. Some local councils, such as that of DuPage County in Illinois, even produced their own versions of the calendar, incorporating local troop news and further personalizing the experience for their communities.

Scouts' Pride and Camaraderie in Calendar Production

Former Girl Scout Ruth Caragher shared her memories of working on the 1972 local calendar edition, her words illuminating the sense of pride and camaraderie that permeated the experience. Despite the passage of time and the murky status of the calendars' national sales discontinuation, her sentiment echoes the enduring spirit of the Girl Scouts, a testament to the organization's ability to adapt and persevere.

Today, while Girl Scout cookie sales remain a popular tradition, particularly around marijuana dispensaries, the organization's spokesperson expressed gratitude for the continued interest in both the current cookie season and the rich history of the Girl Scouts. As we look back on the story of the Girl Scouts calendars, we are reminded of the power of innovation and resilience in the face of adversity, a lesson as relevant today as it was during the challenging years of World War II.