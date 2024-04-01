Gillian Anderson Discusses 'The Crown' Conclusion, Cites Proximity to Modern Day

Gillian Anderson, known for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of Netflix's acclaimed series 'The Crown,' recently shared insights into why the show concluded with its sixth season. Anderson highlighted the challenges of depicting recent history, aligning her views with those of Helena Bonham Carter and series creator Peter Morgan, who all agreed that ending the show was appropriate given its approach to current events.

The Decision to Conclude

During an interview with ET, Anderson expressed her belief that 'The Crown' concluded at 'the right spot' by wrapping up in 2005. This decision was largely attributed to the difficulty of dramatizing events too close to the present day. 'The Crown' initially captivated audiences as a historical drama, but as it neared more contemporary issues, the creators felt it necessary to maintain a respectful distance from the lives of those depicted. Anderson's sentiments were echoed by Helena Bonham Carter, who also believed that the series had reached a natural endpoint.

Creator's Perspective

Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of 'The Crown,' shared in a Netflix featurette his initial reluctance to bring the series up to the present day. He emphasized the importance of narratively constructing a satisfying conclusion that felt like an end, despite being two decades away from current events. Morgan's approach was to ensure that the series remained a careful observation of history rather than a commentary on ongoing events, a stance that has been respected and appreciated by the show's audience and cast members alike.

Reflections on Historical Accuracy

The series has been both lauded for its detailed portrayal of historical events and scrutinized for its creative liberties. Fact-checking endeavors, such as those conducted by The Business Standard, have shed light on the accuracies and embellishments within 'The Crown.' While the show has sparked discussions about the representation of the royal family and historical events, it has also invited viewers to reflect on the complexities of adapting real-life stories for entertainment. Anderson's and her colleagues' reflections on the show's ending reaffirm the delicate balance 'The Crown' sought to maintain between historical fidelity and narrative engagement.