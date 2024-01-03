Gilead Sciences: A Beacon of Sustainability in the Biopharmaceutical Landscape

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a leading name in the biopharmaceutical landscape, has once again made headlines by securing a spot in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the third year in a row. This recognition is more than just an accolade; it underscores Gilead’s unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices and corporate responsibility. The company’s consistency in marking its presence on the DJSI World index accentuates its robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Recognition Across Borders

In addition to the global honor, Gilead Sciences has also been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). Attaining a position on this esteemed index further amplifies Gilead’s dedication to sustainability on a regional platform. These rankings are derived from a meticulous analysis of the company’s sustainability performance, bearing testament to Gilead’s transparency in ESG issues.

ESG Strategy: A Balance of Innovation and Responsibility

At the heart of Gilead’s ESG strategy is the ambition to emerge as an employer of choice, while simultaneously delivering shareholder value in a sustainable and responsible manner. Centered around the needs of patients, employees, and communities worldwide, Gilead’s commitment to scientific innovation is intertwined with its sustainable business practices. The company’s strategy is driven by a profound respect for science and a determination to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

A Longstanding Impact on Healthcare

With a rich history of developing breakthrough medicines for critical diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer, Gilead has continually demonstrated its commitment to addressing societal barriers to healthcare. Its efforts in ESG are detailed in its Environmental Social Governance Impact Report, which aligns with various international guidelines and standards. With its headquarters in Foster City, California, Gilead Sciences operates globally, touching lives and making a difference, one sustainable step at a time.