Gilbert, Arizona Launches RFQ for Pre-Qualified Technical Registrants List

The Town of Gilbert, Arizona, has made a public call for a Request for Statement of Qualifications (RFQ) in a bid to compile a Pre-Qualified Technical Registrants List. This venture aims to recognize and enlist competent firms for the completion of various town projects. The deadline for RFQ submissions is slated for February 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m., and applicants are required to submit their entries electronically via the Town’s e-Builder platform in a single PDF format without password protection.

Pre-submittal Conference and Procurement Policy

A pre-submittal conference will be held on January 25, 2024, via Microsoft Teams. The conference is designed to provide clarity on proposer responsibilities and project requirements. The Town’s Solicitation Transparency Policy stipulates that all communication regarding the solicitation must be channeled directly to the designated Procurement Officer. This move seeks to maintain fairness and integrity in the selection process by prohibiting indirect contact with other town staff or officials, with the exception of public meetings arranged through the Procurement Officer.

Terms of Submission and the Town’s Stand

While the intent of the RFQ process is to pre-qualify firms for direct selection, placement on the list does not guarantee a contract award. The Town of Gilbert reserves the right to reject any submittals and to waive irregularities. Furthermore, the Town states that it is not responsible for costs incurred by firms during the submission of their qualifications. In a show of commitment to diversity, the Town of Gilbert encourages minority and women’s business enterprises to participate in the RFQ process.

About Gilbert, Arizona

With a population of 248,349 and a density of 3,621 people per square mile, Gilbert, Arizona, stands out as a thriving town. It boasts a livability score of 89 out of 100, ranking it first in Arizona and 72nd in the USA. The town exhibits low violent crime rates of 117 crimes per 100,000 residents, significantly lower than the national average. Gilbert presents an impressive median home price of $348,000, which towers 96.7% higher than the Arizona average.