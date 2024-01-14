Gila Wilderness Marks a Century of Conservation Legacy

As the calendar flips to 2024, New Mexico’s Gila National Forest is bracing for a momentous year. The Gila Wilderness, the first of its kind in the United States, is on the cusp of commemorating its 100th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy and the lasting influence of conservationist Aldo Leopold, who championed its protection in the 1920s.

Securing a Legacy

The Gila Wilderness holds a special place in the annals of American history. It was the first wilderness area to be officially designated in the United States, an initiative spearheaded by Leopold. He viewed the threats of logging and road construction as detrimental to the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the land. His advocacy led to the wilderness’s designation on June 3, 1924, forever protecting it from commercial exploitation and overdevelopment.

A Year of Celebration

Fast forward to the present day, and the Gila Wilderness is gearing up for its centennial anniversary. A series of events, involving a multitude of partners and stakeholders, will be held throughout the year. The main festivities will take place during the Centennial Week in May, a fitting tribute to a wilderness area that has become synonymous with conservation and sustainable land management.

Preserving for Future Generations

Maribeth Pecotte, the public information officer for the Gila National Forest, spoke of the importance of preserving the wilderness for future generations. She emphasized the need for a holistic approach to land management, ensuring healthy watersheds and forests capable of withstanding fires. The Gila Wilderness, largely untouched by modern human control or manipulation and free of permanent improvements, except for historical resources, serves as a model for future wilderness spaces.